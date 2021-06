BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An estimated 500 barrels of brine and 500 barrels of emulsion leaked roughly six miles west of Maxbass.

The cause of the leak was due to a tank overflow operated by Scout Energy Management LLC.

The leak was reported yesterday. By the time of incident was reported all of the spilled product was recovered.

