South Central District Court Judge retires after 18 years in judicial robe

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A South Central District Court Judge is retiring after 18 years in a judicial robe. In a letter giving notice, Bismarck native Judge John Grinsteiner thanked “the excellent justices, judges, lawyers, and courthouse staff” he worked with over the years.

Grinsteiner earned his law degree from the University of North Dakota in 1998. He served in private practice until 2003, and then served as a judicial referee and magistrate until 2015. In 2015, former governor Jack Dalrymple appointed Grinsteiner to the bench.

A comment period on the vacancy he leaves behind will be open into July.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.