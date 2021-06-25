Advertisement

South Central District Court Judge retires after 18 years in judicial robe

Judge John Grinsteiner
Judge John Grinsteiner(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A South Central District Court Judge is retiring after 18 years in a judicial robe. In a letter giving notice, Bismarck native Judge John Grinsteiner thanked “the excellent justices, judges, lawyers, and courthouse staff” he worked with over the years.

Grinsteiner earned his law degree from the University of North Dakota in 1998. He served in private practice until 2003, and then served as a judicial referee and magistrate until 2015. In 2015, former governor Jack Dalrymple appointed Grinsteiner to the bench.

A comment period on the vacancy he leaves behind will be open into July.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus Delta Variant
Delta Variant found in North Dakota
Wentz in N.D.
Wentz Back in N.D.
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
Horse-thru at Taco Johns in Parshall
Horses go through Taco John’s drive-thru in Parshall, ND
Police arrest woman after witnesses say she left two young children alone outside a Bismarck bar

Latest News

Velva Fireworks Ban
City of Velva bans fireworks
Ward County Bridge Inspection
Ward County bridges under inspection
Bismarck Cancer Center new treatment room
Bismarck Cancer Center new treatment room almost ready for use
Gardening hobbies
Gardening hobbies remain throughout pandemic
Dalton Feeney
Bismarck Century Alum Dalton Feeney Pitches in NCAA College World Series