Passing lanes coming to US-52 between Kenmare, Carrington

(kfyr)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENMARE, N.D. – US-52 between Carrington and Kenmare will get passing lanes soon, thanks to some new funding.

The lanes would be constructed along 165 miles of road, and include 14 turn lanes at intersections in the area.

It will cost about $16.75 million.

The money will come from the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant program.

This is the first time the state has received this award.

