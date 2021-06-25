Pair indicted for selling fentanyl that led to overdose death

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two men have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly selling drugs to a man who overdosed and died.

Bismarck police say cell phone messages led officers to believe 34-year-old Jake Newick of Bismarck sold fentanyl to a 31-year-old who overdosed and died in February.

Newick was charged for the incident in state court, but the charges were dismissed without prejudice Monday. Newick is now facing federal charges for distributing a controlled substance that resulted in death.

Thirty-three-year-old Tallon Hoogeboom of Mandan is facing similar charges for the incident, but it is unclear how he is connected to the victim.

Jury trial for both men is set to begin Aug. 17.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.