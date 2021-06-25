North Dakota State Fair crew fought to salvage grounds as Minot flooded in 2011

MINOT, N.D. – In just a few weeks, thousands of people will head to the Magic City for this year’s North Dakota State Fair.

It’s a big return for the fair after last year’s cancellation amid the pandemic.

But that wasn’t the first time the fair was canceled.

In less than a month the sights and sounds of summer’s biggest party will take over North Dakota State Fairgrounds. But 10 years ago, it was the rising floodwaters that took over the grounds.

Assistant General Manager Craig Rudland still almost can’t believe it to this day.

“It is really surreal when you look back at pictures of the amount of water on the fairgrounds, and pictures of the aftermath, it’s overwhelming,” said Rudland.

“You know, for me obviously I was posted out in the east parking lot on top of what we called was our command center. it was the only dry spot on this whole entire grounds, because we had up to eight feet of water crossing it,” said General Manager Renae Korslien, when asked what was going through her mind when she saw the fairgrounds under water.

Korslien has worked for the State Fair since the 70′s. She speaks proudly of the team at the fair that helped protect the state fair center and the grandstand, and cleaned up from Mother Nature.

“They’re still with us. Many of the guys that slept in the grandstand and slept in the State Fair Center, overnight, every night, during the flood, because they had to keep it pumped out, they’re still with us today,” said Korslien.

Many of the crew lost their own homes in the deluge of water, but remained resolute.

“Worrying about your job, you’re worrying about your own home and your families and what is going to be left when you got back there,” said Rudland.

The fair bounced back, and many successful years past.

Then, in 2020, a scare of a different kind, as COVID-19 canceled the fair again.

“To tear it down and put it away and not have a fair, and not so sure why you weren’t. I mean it wasn’t like the flood. We could feel the water, we could see it,” said Korslien.

But now, as the pandemic winds down, the party’s back on. The area by the grandstand used for COVID-19 testing last year, now being prepped to welcome fairgoers.

A return to normalcy, in the heart of Dakota Summer.

Korslien said the fair remains hopeful the northern border will reopen in time for Canadian guests to attend.

The State Fair runs July 23-31 in Minot.

