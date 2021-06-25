Advertisement

Morton county flag policy under review

Morton County flags
Morton County flags(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Certain flags may no longer fly in Morton County. A discussion on what flags can fly on county poles started when county officials wanted to fly the North Dakota state flag but couldn’t, due to a previous motion that stated only U.S. and POW MIA flags could fly. The discussion continued over the years and now that Morton County is developing an official policy manual, commissioners hope to prevent future issues.

A new flag policy will answer questions for county protocol.

“Just clarifying what flags are authorized for flying, when, the policies surrounding, like Memorial Day, ensuring we fly at half-staff to noon and then we raise full staff,” said commissioner Raymond Morrell.

Commissioners are concerned with what to do with special interest flags.

“We haven’t been asked by anyone to fly their special interest flag, but other jurisdictions in North Dakota have. And it’s becoming a nationwide trend and I don’t believe it’s in the county’s best interest to be involved in that kind of political debate,” said vice chair Andy Zachmeier.

The proposed change has the potential to bar special interest flags entirely.

Commissioners have taken no action to change the county’s policies. They say they are researching proper flag etiquette to make sure changes are in line with federal and state law and plan to discuss the issue again at their next meeting.

