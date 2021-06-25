Advertisement

Minot’s Thor Nelson reflects on impact of 2011 flood

Minot 2011 Flood
Minot 2011 Flood(kfyr)
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – Minot hockey and softball figure Thor Nelson and his family live roughly 50 feet from the Souris River, and they faced a lengthy rebuild in order to get their Eastwood Park Tudor home back after the 2011 flood.

The flood’s water line reached a few feet above the family’s first floor. Nelson described the perspective he gained from the ordeal as he looks back 10 years later.

“I don’t know that I could walk away from my home, which a lot of people had to do. It’s tragic that that happened. Hopefully we never have to experience that. If you look at the community as a whole, we came through it with shining stars. We know we can deal with just about anything after living through that,” said Nelson.

Nelson finished a 10-year renovation project six months before the flood, leading to another near decade-long restoration.

