Minot’s Thor Nelson reflects on impact of 2011 flood

MINOT, N.D. – Minot hockey and softball figure Thor Nelson and his family live roughly 50 feet from the Souris River, and they faced a lengthy rebuild in order to get their Eastwood Park Tudor home back after the 2011 flood.

The flood’s water line reached a few feet above the family’s first floor. Nelson described the perspective he gained from the ordeal as he looks back 10 years later.

“I don’t know that I could walk away from my home, which a lot of people had to do. It’s tragic that that happened. Hopefully we never have to experience that. If you look at the community as a whole, we came through it with shining stars. We know we can deal with just about anything after living through that,” said Nelson.

Nelson finished a 10-year renovation project six months before the flood, leading to another near decade-long restoration.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.