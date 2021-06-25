Advertisement

Minot’s Sandmann named GSC Airman of the Year

Staff Sgt. Alex Sandmann
Staff Sgt. Alex Sandmann(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – An airman from Minot Air Force Base has earned the title of Global Strike Command Airman of the Year.

Staff Sgt. Alex Sandmann, from Georgia, got a pleasant surprise earlier this year when he received the honor through global strike command.

He works in weapon security and said he’s thankful for the people that pushed him this far. He said he’s attending college online for his criminal justice degree.

“Very humbling to be picked out of every airman in Air Force global strike is amazing. I don’t know if I really deserve it,” said Sandmann.

The next stage of competition will be airman of the year for the Air Force. Those results are normally released by the end of July.

