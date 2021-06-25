Minot High alum talks Olympic swimming trials, developing young swimmers

MINOT, N.D. – Minot High 2017 graduate Gerald Brown visited the Magic City Campus Pool Friday three weeks after swimming in Olympic Trials.

He provided a breast stroke and stroke clinic to young, aspiring swimmers while telling them they can enjoy a swimming career by taking the necessary baby steps to success.

He also credited growing up in the Magi program to help him where he is today.

“It’s happened a couple times now. We’ve got a crazy history of swimming in Minot. We develop strong swimmers. I think that Minot does a great job of building that love for the sport, which is so important especially when you move on because it’s easy to burn out in the sport,” said Brown.

Brown is working on completing his Master’s degree in Health Science at Lindenwood in St. Charles, Missouri. He’s preparing to compete with the Lions for his fifth season.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.