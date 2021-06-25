Minot to commemorate progress 10 years after flood with ‘Resilient Together’

MINOT,N.D. – All day Saturday the Minot community will take a look back as they remember the 2011 flood and reflect on the progress in the years following.

The event is called “Resilient Together” and includes a number of events.

It starts with a 2K memory walk at 9 a.m. beginning at Jack Hoeven ballpark

They will also hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion OF phases MI-2 and 3 of the flood protection project.

That’s at 10 a.m. at the water treatment plant by Wee Links Golf Course.

Then at 10:30 a.m., a bike ride from Burlington Sports Complex to Oak Park with bikes on hand from Scheels.

The main event will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Oak Park.

Mayor Shaun Sipma, Former Mayor Curt Zimbelman, and Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, will all give an address and play a commemorating video.

“It’s especially important to not only remember what happened but celebrate our achievements on how far we’ve come. And also to acknowledge and to also embolden ourselves of the hard work we are doing for flood control and the resilience of the community,” said Sipma.

The day will also include vendors, live paintings, and live musical performances.

Shuttle rides are also available from the Minot auditorium.

