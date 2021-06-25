Advertisement

Minot to commemorate progress 10 years after flood with ‘Resilient Together’

(kfyr)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT,N.D. – All day Saturday the Minot community will take a look back as they remember the 2011 flood and reflect on the progress in the years following.

The event is called “Resilient Together” and includes a number of events.

It starts with a 2K memory walk at 9 a.m. beginning at Jack Hoeven ballpark

They will also hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion OF phases MI-2 and 3 of the flood protection project.

That’s at 10 a.m. at the water treatment plant by Wee Links Golf Course.

Then at 10:30 a.m., a bike ride from Burlington Sports Complex to Oak Park with bikes on hand from Scheels.

The main event will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Oak Park.

Mayor Shaun Sipma, Former Mayor Curt Zimbelman, and Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, will all give an address and play a commemorating video.

“It’s especially important to not only remember what happened but celebrate our achievements on how far we’ve come. And also to acknowledge and to also embolden ourselves of the hard work we are doing for flood control and the resilience of the community,” said Sipma.

The day will also include vendors, live paintings, and live musical performances.

Shuttle rides are also available from the Minot auditorium.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus Delta Variant
Delta Variant found in North Dakota
Wentz in N.D.
Wentz Back in N.D.
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
Horse-thru at Taco Johns in Parshall
Horses go through Taco John’s drive-thru in Parshall, ND
Police arrest woman after witnesses say she left two young children alone outside a Bismarck bar

Latest News

Velva Fireworks Ban
City of Velva bans fireworks
Ward County Bridge Inspection
Ward County bridges under inspection
Bismarck Cancer Center new treatment room
Bismarck Cancer Center new treatment room almost ready for use
Gardening hobbies
Gardening hobbies remain throughout pandemic
Dalton Feeney
Bismarck Century Alum Dalton Feeney Pitches in NCAA College World Series