Minot-area golf courses bounce back from 2011 flood damage

By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot-area golf was devastated by the 2011 flood, but has seen a resounding comeback in the decade since.

Minot Junior Golf Association Board Member Reed Argent said he’s happy to see the Wee Links course become what it is today after further flood planning.

“The hardest thing to overcome for the junior golfers was three years of really no golf at Wee Links because of the flood. We lost three years of kids developing their game and having fun golfing because of the flood. I’m happy to say we’re back and better than ever,” said Argent.

Argent said he’s happy with the Wee Links moving from a chip-and-putt course to a legitimate par-3 course for junior golfers.

