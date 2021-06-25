Minot Area Council of the Arts receives official designation

MINOT,N.D. – This week the Minot City Council made a resolution that recognized the Minot Area Council of the Arts as a Local Arts Agency.

Minot is one of only three cities to officially designate a local arts agency according to Executive Director Justin Anderson.

The designation means the organization can apply and distribute federal funds.

Anderson said now MACA will be able to help the North Dakota Council on the Arts which was the only organization distributing those funds before.

“The three of us along with the North Dakota Council on the Arts will be meeting later to discuss what our service areas may look like to kind of divide up the state we’ll also be put out there as resources by the NDC,” said Anderson.

Local artists can not apply for the same federal grant at multiple agencies.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.