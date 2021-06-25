Advertisement

Future Leaders converge at DOT

(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Department of Transportation is celebrating Future Leaders month by giving the next generation of state employees got a behind-the-scenes look of their department.

More than 50 students aged 7 through 18 saw the various aspects of the DOT including drone surveillance and learning the basics of road construction by using chocolate cereal.

One employee said the event is to show them they can be leaders no matter what they do.

“The DOT gets to experience the liveliness of these kids in the building. It makes us excited to come to work, and to share our stories with these kids so that they understand what we do,” Recruitment Manager Denise Osmond said.

The event started as a simple “Bring Your Child To Work Day,” but other departments say they’re considering their own Future Leaders program.

Students also learned how to print their own REAL ID’s.

The deadline to get a REAL ID is May 3, 2023 for any air travelers at least 18 years old.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Doug Burgum delivered comments today at the press conference on the F-M flood diversion.
Petition to recall ND governor approved to collect signatures
Police arrest woman after witnesses say she left two young children alone outside a Bismarck bar
Coronavirus Delta Variant
Delta Variant found in North Dakota
Bismarck police advise residents to look out for curb address request
Three suspects arrested in connection with Williston shootings

Latest News

Broadway storm water pump station
Tests successful at broadway storm water pump station in Minot
ND State Fair leadership
ND State Fair leadership remains hopeful Canadians will be able to attend
ND Congressional Delegation reacts to President Biden’s latest attempts at gun reform
Wounded Warriors visit Minot