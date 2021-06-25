Future Leaders converge at DOT

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Department of Transportation is celebrating Future Leaders month by giving the next generation of state employees got a behind-the-scenes look of their department.

More than 50 students aged 7 through 18 saw the various aspects of the DOT including drone surveillance and learning the basics of road construction by using chocolate cereal.

One employee said the event is to show them they can be leaders no matter what they do.

“The DOT gets to experience the liveliness of these kids in the building. It makes us excited to come to work, and to share our stories with these kids so that they understand what we do,” Recruitment Manager Denise Osmond said.

The event started as a simple “Bring Your Child To Work Day,” but other departments say they’re considering their own Future Leaders program.

Students also learned how to print their own REAL ID’s.

The deadline to get a REAL ID is May 3, 2023 for any air travelers at least 18 years old.

