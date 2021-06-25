Dozens gather to show support at PTSD awareness walk

MINOT, N.D. – June is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder awareness month, and to do their part, veterans and civilians all made their way to Oak Park in Minot to support for those struggling with PTSD.

Supporters made their way around the length of Oak Park in the Minot Vet Center’s third annual PTSD Awareness walk.

The event works to raise awareness and support for those in and out of the military who may be struggling with PTSD and provide resources.

Returning supporters said it is a valuable learning experience for those who may not know a lot about the condition.

“It hands out a lot of knowledge to people that don’t understand what PTSD is and how it effects the veterans. It’s not just vet’s either, that’s a big thing that I like to point out whenever I talk about it, it can be civilians as well,” said James Burhans, veteran and member of the Apathy Original Motorcycle Club.

After the walk guests were welcome to browse booths of clubs and organizations for resources and aid for those who may need it.

The Minot Vet Center offers no cost counseling for combat veterans and military sexual trauma survivors.

