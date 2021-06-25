Advertisement

Burlington community builds back from 2011 flood

(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, N.D. – Minot was not the only city in the area impacted by the flood.

Burlington and other surrounding communities were also damaged by the high waters.

The flood of 2011 left houses were underwater, and crews using boats to get around.

“My head never touched a pillow for about three days. It was crazy, I was trying to get sandbagging operations underway in Burlington,” said Jerome Gruenberg, former Burlington mayor.

The city has made progress in the last couple years along the river.  

“I’m really happy with what’s going on out there now. They’re building those levees up to handle anything that comes, they even raised the bridge so we have access to the back roads and everything,” said Gruenberg.

Organizers add that about 30% of the work is done along the Souris River for flood protection.

“It’s a long process, and I guess people don’t understand all of the hoops you have to jump through, all of the permitting, all of the different entities that you have to work with, coordinate with,” said Dan Jonasson, Souris River Joint Board.

The whole project is expected to take another 20 years to complete unless funding can be increased.

The Souris River Joint Board is working on planning the third stage of Burlington protection.

