Bismarck man accused of paying minor for sex

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is accused of paying a minor for sex.

Court documents report that Randall Johnson, 61, used social media to arrange multiple sexual encounters between November 2020 and March 2021 with a 15-year-old and gave the minor money.

In an interview with police, Johnson admitted to the actions but said the money was not specifically for sex and that he had believed the victim to be 19.

A court summons has been issued for Johnson, who is charged with a felony for patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity.

