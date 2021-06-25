Advertisement

Bismarck Century Alum Dalton Feeney Pitches in NCAA College World Series

Dalton Feeney
Dalton Feeney(KFYR-TV)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Century Alum Dalton Feeney had his first opportunity of the College World Series this afternoon with the NC State Wolfpack. Feeney hadn’t seen game action since May 22nd, but due to COVID-19 issues within the Wolfpack program, he was one of only four available pitchers on the afternoon.

Feeney entered the game in the top of the 6th inning after starter Garrett Payne pitched 5 innings and gave up two runs. Feeney pitched 4 innings, allowed 0 earned runs, and struck out 3.

Feeney’s 4 innings of work this afternoon was his longest outing of the year. NC State went on to fall 3-1 and will play Vanderbilt again tomorrow, the winner heading to the College World Series Final.

