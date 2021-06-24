Wounded Warriors visit Minot

MINOT, N.D. – USA Patriots softball team members visited the Magic City to greet fans for charity.

The team holds camps for children with disabilities to learn the sport and have fun. Local businesses raise money to help send kids to the camp. The team’s latest rookie, Scott Fura is the first member that wasn’t a veteran first, but he did attend their first kids’ camp.

“Every amputee is always looked at when you walk through a store, at the fair, wherever. You’re always looked at by a lot of people, but being able to just shrug that off. ‘Yeah they’re looking at me, I’m a little bit different, but that doesn’t define who I am,’” said Scott Fura, outfielder.

The team will be playing an exhibition match in Bismarck Thursday evening.

