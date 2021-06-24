Advertisement

Wounded Warriors visit Minot

(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – USA Patriots softball team members visited the Magic City to greet fans for charity.

The team holds camps for children with disabilities to learn the sport and have fun. Local businesses raise money to help send kids to the camp. The team’s latest rookie, Scott Fura is the first member that wasn’t a veteran first, but he did attend their first kids’ camp.

“Every amputee is always looked at when you walk through a store, at the fair, wherever. You’re always looked at by a lot of people, but being able to just shrug that off. ‘Yeah they’re looking at me, I’m a little bit different, but that doesn’t define who I am,’” said Scott Fura, outfielder.

The team will be playing an exhibition match in Bismarck Thursday evening.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Doug Burgum delivered comments today at the press conference on the F-M flood diversion.
Petition to recall ND governor approved to collect signatures
Police arrest woman after witnesses say she left two young children alone outside a Bismarck bar
Coronavirus Delta Variant
Delta Variant found in North Dakota
Bismarck police advise residents to look out for curb address request
Three suspects arrested in connection with Williston shootings

Latest News

Future Leaders converge at DOT
Broadway storm water pump station
Tests successful at broadway storm water pump station in Minot
ND State Fair leadership
ND State Fair leadership remains hopeful Canadians will be able to attend
ND Congressional Delegation reacts to President Biden’s latest attempts at gun reform