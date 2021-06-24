Ward County will not enact a firework ban

WARD COUNTY, N.D.- Ward County officials decided against putting a firework ban in place during a special county commissioners meeting Thursday morning.

Instead, they will go off the current burn ban in the county.

Fireworks are not allowed when the fire index is very high, extreme, or in a red flag burning.

If residents are caught using fireworks on days when it is prohibited, they can be fined up to $1,500 and possibly up to 30 days in jail.

Officials with the fire department are asking residents to check the fire index before lighting any fireworks or having a fire.

“If you start a fire and it does damage to somebody else’s property, you are ultimately responsible for that,” said Minot Rural Fire Cheif, Rex Weltikol.

Weltikol explained that he did not want to take away the ability to celebrate the Fourth of July, but wants everyone to use extreme caution.

Fireworks are still banned in Minot city limits.

To check the current fire index, visit Minot Rural Fire Department’s website.

