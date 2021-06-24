Tests successful at broadway storm water pump station in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – The City of Minot finished the testing for all the pumps for the new broadway storm water pump station.

Members of the Souris River Joint Board said the new Broadway pump station would be able to drain an amount of water that size in under five minutes.

Inside the station are four large pumps which can move 40,000 gallons of water per minute and three pumps that can move 7,000 per minute along with one dewatering pump all of which are working fine.

“All of the programmings worked. The pump run works. The generator worked well. So it’s kind of a big win for us,” said Dan Jonasson, Minot Public Works Director and member of the Souris River Joint Board.

Jonasson said the station will provide protection for residents on the north side of the river.

“It protects us from flooding on the backside if we get a rain event during a flood it will handle and pump all of the storm water over the levee more or less into the river,” said Jonasson.

Jonasson said this portion of the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project is about 98% done.

The next steps before completion are some clean-up work, grass seeding, and smaller things like that, but if there were to have a flood Jonasson said the pump is fully operational.

According to the city, the first two official Flood Protection phases are 100% complete.

