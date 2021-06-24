Sports Spotlight - Isaac Pegors

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Isaac Pegors stays very busy playing multiple sports during the school year and he does not slow down in the summer. He’s a regular in the Governors’ line-up, and today, Isaac is in the Sports Spotlight.

The Legacy Sabers just finished the most successful baseball season in team history and Pegors played a big role in that.

Pegors is back with the Bismarck Governors for a second season, and it’s a team that’s loaded with familiar faces.

“I’ve been playing with these guys for a long time, I mean last year I kind of got to play with that upper group, and it’s nice being able to play with those guys I’ve been playing with for a long time,” said Pegors.

Playing up after his sophomore season was a win-win for both sides.

Governors’ Head Coach Mike Skytland said: “Last year, Isaac got to step in, and like you said, no one got to play during the high school season, but he stepped in and we had a bit of an older group and he just fit right in. I think the other kids accepted him real well, but on the flip side he did everything to warrant that.”

And the soon-to-be senior is already filling leadership roles.

“I think I bring a competitive mentality. That’s what I try and do. I try and be a leader and get those younger guys going. You know, just be myself on the field and do as much as I can to help the team win,” said Pegors.

Pegors may be competitive, but it’s not just his competitive nature that makes him a leader.

“I think he has a calming presence, and I think everybody kind of looks up to him and knows he’s been through it. They know how to act in different situations, and I think it really helps the other kids play with confidence. So, he’s a real good leader in that respect,” said Skytland.

Skytland calls it calming, and while it may appear that way for Pegors on the outside, the multi-sport athlete at Legacy High School brings some intensity, especially with his mental approach.

“Just the hard work ethic. I mean I try and be the best I can in every sport that I play, so I bust my butt to try and be the best that I can in each sport I play,” said Pegors.

After committing to being the best, Isaac has offers to continue baseball at a couple of local universities. Having yet to make his decision, the opportunity to continue athletically is a lesson in itself.

“I mean it just shows to anyone that you can put your mind to anything. You can really do what you want and if you work hard, you’re going to get where you want to be,” said Pegors.

Isaac and the Governors play in the Battle of Omaha tournament this week beginning on Thursday morning.

