Renville County baseball supports Legion and Babe Ruth programs

LANSFORD, N.D. – Wednesday’s baseball action was an opportunity to raise money for Renville County Legion and Babe Ruth baseball programs.

The Renville County Muskrats took on a crew of what they called wily veterans, the Lansford A’s.

The ‘Skrats earned $5 from each A’s player for a run, $2 for every strikeout and $10 for every home run at Richardson Field in Lansford.

It was the first annual Battle of the Ages Showdown for the program.

The Muskrats won a slugfest that raised $1,250.

