Renville County baseball supports Legion and Babe Ruth programs
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSFORD, N.D. – Wednesday’s baseball action was an opportunity to raise money for Renville County Legion and Babe Ruth baseball programs.
The Renville County Muskrats took on a crew of what they called wily veterans, the Lansford A’s.
The ‘Skrats earned $5 from each A’s player for a run, $2 for every strikeout and $10 for every home run at Richardson Field in Lansford.
It was the first annual Battle of the Ages Showdown for the program.
The Muskrats won a slugfest that raised $1,250.
