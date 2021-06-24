Advertisement

Renville County baseball supports Legion and Babe Ruth programs

Baseball at Richardson Field in Lansford Wednesday
Baseball at Richardson Field in Lansford Wednesday(KFYR)
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSFORD, N.D. – Wednesday’s baseball action was an opportunity to raise money for Renville County Legion and Babe Ruth baseball programs.

The Renville County Muskrats took on a crew of what they called wily veterans, the Lansford A’s.

The ‘Skrats earned $5 from each A’s player for a run, $2 for every strikeout and $10 for every home run at Richardson Field in Lansford.

It was the first annual Battle of the Ages Showdown for the program.

The Muskrats won a slugfest that raised $1,250.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Gov. Doug Burgum delivered comments today at the press conference on the F-M flood diversion.
Petition to recall ND governor approved to collect signatures
Many North Dakotans have unclaimed property
Bertha Harper sentencing
Woman who hit and killed pedestrian sees two years of probation, no jail time
Police arrest woman after witnesses say she left two young children alone outside a Bismarck bar

Latest News

Isaac Pegors
Sports Spotlight - Isaac Pegors
Sports Spotlight - Isaac Pegors
Sports Spotlight - Isaac Pegors
Minot Minotauros added alumni players (left) Darren Banks and (right) Jake Howie as assistant...
Minotauros add alums Banks, Howie to coaching staff
Pro's Pointer Anniversary Silver Anniversary
Pro’s Pointer #8