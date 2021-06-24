NDAPSSA names U-Mary’s Ida Narbuvoll North Dakota College Female Athlete of the Year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - University of Mary senior Ida Narbuvoll was named the 2021 North Dakota College Female Athlete of the Year by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

Narbuvoll was selected from college scholar-athletes competing at all levels across the state.

Narbuvoll won two individual National Championships this spring at the NCAA Division II outdoor championships. Garnering the 5,000 and 10,000 meter titles, she set the national record in the 5,000 meter with a time of 15:37.50, nearly 23 seconds faster than the old record.

The NDAPSSA adds to the incredible resume Narbuvoll compiled for the outdoor season and career. The Norwegian native’s 2021 season highlights include:

2021 USTFCCCA NCAA Division II Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year

Ran eight times this spring and won each race

NCAA Division II 10,0000 meter national champion (won by over29 seconds)

NCAA Division II 5000 meter national champion. Her winning time of 15:37.50 shattered a 36-year-old meet record by more than 20 seconds while winning the event by more than 13 seconds. Her time in the 5K is also the second-best ever recorded in Division II history.

Northern Sun outdoor champion in the 1500 meter run, the 10K and the 5K

NSIC Women’s Outdoor Athlete of the Year

NSIC High Point Performer (30 points)

USTFCCCA Regional Athlete of the Year

School records in both the 5K and the 10K

Ran fastest 10K recorded inside the state of North Dakota

3-time NSIC Athlete of the Week

USTFCCCA Athlete of the Week

Narbuvoll finishes her career as a 9-time All-American, and helped the U-Mary Women’s Track and Field program to an 8th place finish at the NCAA outdoor championships.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.