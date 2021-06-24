NDAPSSA College Awards

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - FARGO — The University of North Dakota left its mark on the year-end college awards for the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

UND head football coach Bubba Schweigert was named male team coach of the year, while Fighting Hawks hockey player Shane Pinto was recognized as the male athlete of the year. University of Jamestown basketball was selected male team of the year after an historic postseason run.

The University of Jamestown volleyball team doubled up on the women’s side, winning female team of the year, while Jimmies head coach Jon Hegerle was selected female team coach of the year.

The University of Mary’s Ida Narbuvoll was named the female athlete of the year for her success on the track.

** Female team: University of Jamestown volleyball

The Jimmies posted a 30-2 record and advanced to the NAIA national championship semifinals, losing to Midland (Neb.) University in four sets. The team earned its first No. 1 ranking in program history and had five No. 1 rankings throughout the regular season.

The Jimmies have advanced to the national semifinals in consecutive seasons. West Fargo’s Kalli Hegerle and LaMoure’s Anna Holen were both named first-team NAIA All-Americans. They are the first players to earn first-team honors in program history.

University of Mary track and field and North Dakota State College of Science volleyball were also finalists.

** Female athlete: Ida Narbuvoll

Narbuvoll won NCAA Division II outdoor national titles in the women’s 10,000 and 5,000 meters. Her winning time in the 10,000 was 33 minutes, 36.59 seconds, which was 29 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. She also set a national record in the 5,000 with a 15:37.50, which was more than 23 seconds better than the old record.

Narbovull, from Norway, was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference outdoor women’s track athlete of the year and also the Division II women’s track athlete of the year.

North Dakota State track and field athlete Akealy Moton and University of Jamestown volleyball player Anna Holen were also finalists.

** Female team coach: Jon Hegerle

Hegerle led the University of Jamestown to the NAIA national semifinals and multiple No. 1 national rankings during the regular season. The Jimmies finished with a 30-2 record, while Hegerle earned career victory No. 300 during the national tournament. He has a career 300-112 record and has led the Jimmies to back-to-back trips to the national semifinals.

University of Mary track coach Dennis Newell and North Dakota State basketball coach Jory Collins were also finalists.

** Male team: University of Jamestown basketball

Jimmies head coach Danny Neville guided the team to the Elite Eight of the NAIA national tournament for the second time in program history. The University of Jamestown posted a 22-9 record, falling in the NAIA quarterfinals with a 76-65 loss against No. 6 Shawnee State.

Jimmies sophomore forward Mason Walters was named Great Plains Athletic Conference player of the year.

North Dakota State baseball and University of North Dakota hockey were also finalists.

** Male athlete: Shane Pinto

Pinto was a Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalist for the University of North Dakota hockey team and was the first player in National Collegiate Hockey Conference history to be unanimously voted as the league’s player of the year.

The sophomore also became the first NCHC player to win the league’s forward of the year and defensive forward of the year. Pinto finished the year with 32 points on 15 goals and 17 assists.

University of Jamestown basketball player Mason Walters and North Dakota State baseball player Bennett Hostetler were also finalists.

** Male team coach: Bubba Schweigert

Schweigert led the University of North Dakota to a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference championship in the team’s first year as a conference member, finishing with a 5-2 overall record and a 4-1 conference mark. The Fighting Hawks also won their first FCS playoff game in program history with a 44-10 victory against Missouri State in the opening round of the FCS playoffs.

UND climbed as high as a No. 2 ranking in the country before its lone regular-season loss at North Dakota State. The Fighting Hawks started the season with four consecutive victories, including a win against eventual national runner-up South Dakota State.

NDSU baseball coach Tod Brown and University of Jamestown basketball coach Danny Neville were also finalists.

