ND State Fair leadership remains hopeful Canadians will be able to attend

ND State Fair leadership
ND State Fair leadership(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The 2021 North Dakota State Fair kicks off one month from Thursday, believe it or not.

Fair management said they’re remaining hopeful the northern border will reopen in time for the fair.

As it stands, the border is closed at least through July 21, just two days before the fair.

State Fair management couldn’t put an exact number on how much of each year’s attendance comes from Canada but admitted it’s an important part of the fair’s overall attendance.

“We’ll all admit that border going across to Canada is important to us, and so hopefully that will still open. We’ve got our hopes up and people from Canada still have their hopes up. They keep calling and asking, hoping they can still get tickets, and they can,” said State Fair General Manager Renae Korslien.Korslien said ticket sales for this year have been very good so far.

The fair runs July 23-31.

Click here for tickets/information.

