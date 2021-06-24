ND Congressional Delegation reacts to President Biden’s latest attempts at gun reform

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden announced his latest attempts at gun reform and put a heavy focus on reducing gun violence.

The initiatives the president introduced aren’t new to the reform docket:

-Zero tolerance for illegal gun sales

-Boosting local law enforcement

-Expanding community intervention programs

“The real issue behind the increase in violence, particularly in big cities, is a lack of support for law enforcement. We need to support our men and women in uniform by providing them with funding, resources, training and personnel, as well as prosecuting crime,” Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said in a statement.

While the White House looks to get illegal firearms off the streets, North Dakota’s numbers and newest laws show different priorities for gun rights.

“Guns are not why we’re having gun violence in cities and states that have chosen to abolish, de-fund and defeat their police departments. Taking guns from law-abiding citizens is not a solution to a crime spree,” Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said.

According to the Attorney General’s 2020 Crime Report, North Dakota saw 141 crimes against a person involving a firearm.

Compare that to the 164 committed with blunt objects, 247 with knives, and nearly 7,500 using fists, feet, legs, or teeth.

“We are very in tuned to taking care of and protecting our families and ourselves. Obviously, we have our strong hunting culture here, too. Folks understand the power of getting that formal training and being responsible,” Prairie Patriot owner Josette Severson said.

Most of President Biden’s plans focus on gun crime, but not on gun ownership.

Gun owners say they’re more frustrated than ever, but many of these changes won’t have much of an impact in North Dakota’s gun culture.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., called his strategy “an excuse to infringe on 2nd Amendment rights.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.