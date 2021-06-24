Advertisement

Morton county weighs pros and cons of signing on to support passenger rail return

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority aims to restore passenger rail service to the rural West, starting with the North Coast Hiawatha route, which ran through North Dakota and Montana until 1979.

In May, the group approached Morton County commissioners hoping they would sign a letter of endorsement for the project.

After the commission meeting Tuesday, Morton county is expanding the discussion to include the Bismarck Mandan Chamber of Economic Development, the Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Mandan Progress Organization and Hebron, New Salem and Glen Ullin.

Commissioners say it is too early to make a final decision. Benefits have been presented for Montana and Minnesota tourism, but commissioners say they are still determining what the impact will be on North Dakota.

Several counties in Montana are participating in the project, including Dawson, Prairie and Wibaux.

