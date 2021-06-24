Advertisement

Let him eat cake! World’s oldest male gorilla turns 60

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) - The oldest living male gorilla in the world just added another candle to his birthday cake.

Zoo Atlanta celebrated Ozzie’s 60th birthday Sunday, which is an accomplishment since gorillas are seen as geriatric after turning 40.

Ozzie has more than 20 descendants including great-grandchildren, some of whom also live at Zoo Atlanta.

Western lowland gorillas are considered endangered, so Zoo Atlanta officials say Ozzie’s offspring are a major contribution to the future of the species.

