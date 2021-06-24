Advertisement

Horses go through Taco John’s drive-thru in Parshall, ND

Horse-thru at Taco Johns in Parshall
Horse-thru at Taco Johns in Parshall(Billy Moran, Sr.)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARSHALL, N.D. – Drive-thru workers at a Taco John’s in Parshall, North Dakota had some four-legged customers pass through on Tuesday.

Billy Moran, Jim Baker and Jim’s daughter Jesse rode their horses — Maverick, Smoke and Geronimo — through the drive-thru.

When reached for comment, the horses said, “neigh.”

No word yet on whether the horses got any Potato Olés.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Gov. Doug Burgum delivered comments today at the press conference on the F-M flood diversion.
Petition to recall ND governor approved to collect signatures
Many North Dakotans have unclaimed property
Bertha Harper sentencing
Woman who hit and killed pedestrian sees two years of probation, no jail time
Victim identified in Minot burning car investigation

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine shot
Health officials discuss link between COVID-19 vaccines and myocarditis
Delta variant poses new threat to the U.S.
Delta variant poses new threat to the U.S.
Roosevelt Park Zoo reflects on 2011 flood
Roosevelt Park Zoo reflects on 2011 flood
Longfellow Elementary teachers reflect on making it through 2011 flood
Longfellow Elementary teachers reflect on making it through 2011 flood