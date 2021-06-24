Advertisement

Health officials discuss link between COVID-19 vaccines and myocarditis

COVID-19 vaccine shot
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thirteen-point six percent of North Dakota children are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and Health Department officials say that is slightly below the U.S. average.

But with recent reports of a cardiac condition in young people who’ve gotten a COVID-19 shot, some parents may have concerns.

The cardiac condition is called myocarditis.

It’s an inflammation of the heart muscle.

The body’s immune system can cause this swelling in response to an infection or some other trigger.

Health officials say there have been a little more than 300 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis, the inflammation of the outside lining of the heart, reported among vaccinated youth in the U.S.

“The Advisory Committee on Immunization practices did meet today, and they did state that there is a likely association between myocarditis and pericarditis, and the mRNA vaccines, which are Pfizer and Moderna Vaccine in adolescents and young adults,” said North Dakota Department of Health Immunization Director Molly Howell.

The CDC says most myocarditis cases have been in males 16 years and older.

The onset typically happens within a week of vaccination.

Symptoms can include chest pain, shortness of breath or palpitations.

“The committee determined that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risk of disease or outweigh the risk of getting vaccinated,” said Howell.

In most cases, the CDC says patients who have contracted myocarditis have responded well to medications and rest.

The CDC continues to recommend COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 12 years of age and older.

