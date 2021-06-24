Advertisement

Former UND, Philadelphia Flyers Coach Dave Hakstol named new head coach for NHL expansion team

(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By J.R. Havens
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Seattle Kraken announced Thursday morning that Dave Hakstol will be its new head coach.

Hakstol was most recently an assistant coach for the Toronto Maple Leafs and coached the Philadelphia Flyers for three seasons prior to his time in Toronto.

Hakstol was also the head coach for the University of North Dakota for 10 years, leading them to six Frozen Four appearances.

