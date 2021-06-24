Advertisement

Divide County Threshing Bee to go on despite border closure

After holding a smaller event last year, members of the historical society said they will return to the same number of events as before.(Divide County Historical Society)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROSBY, N.D. – The Divide County Historical Society announced earlier this month that the 52 Annual Threshing Bee will go on this year as scheduled, despite border closures continuing through late July.

After holding a smaller event last year, members of the historical society said they will return to the same number of events as before.

Included in this year’s bee will be two tractor parades, a toy show, antique flea market and stationary engines on display.

Secretary of the historical society Glynn Orwick said they expect a huge turnout this year.

“Last year it was just 200 people from the states or just mostly North Dakota. I’m sure we’ll have a big turnout because we’ve had lots of calls of people from Texas to California. I don’t know how they found out about it but they wanted to come to the show,” said Orwick.

This year’s threshing bee will take place July 16-18 at the Pioneer Village in Crosby.

The event does still need volunteers, anyone interested can contact Sandy Kocher at 701-965-6321.

You can find out more online on the divide County historical Society Facebook page here and the event website here.

