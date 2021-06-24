Advertisement

Delta Variant found in North Dakota

Coronavirus Delta Variant
Coronavirus Delta Variant(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D.- The North Dakota Department of Health has confirmed one case of the Delta variant.

The case came from an adult who was not hospitalized.

The CDC predicts that 32% of the variant cases in the Midwest region are the Delta variant.

It is predicted to become the dominant variant around the U.S.

Currently the Alpha variant, or UK variant, is the most common strain in North Dakota, found in 87% of cases.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Doug Burgum delivered comments today at the press conference on the F-M flood diversion.
Petition to recall ND governor approved to collect signatures
Police arrest woman after witnesses say she left two young children alone outside a Bismarck bar
Bismarck police advise residents to look out for curb address request
Many North Dakotans have unclaimed property
Three suspects arrested in connection with Williston shootings

Latest News

Health officials discuss link between COVID-19 vaccines and myocarditis
Health officials discuss link between COVID-19 vaccines and myocarditis
Horse-thru at Taco Johns in Parshall
Horses go through Taco John’s drive-thru in Parshall, ND
COVID-19 vaccine shot
Health officials discuss link between COVID-19 vaccines and myocarditis
Delta variant poses new threat to the U.S.
Delta variant poses new threat to the U.S.