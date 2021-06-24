Delta Variant found in North Dakota

MINOT, N.D.- The North Dakota Department of Health has confirmed one case of the Delta variant.

The case came from an adult who was not hospitalized.

The CDC predicts that 32% of the variant cases in the Midwest region are the Delta variant.

It is predicted to become the dominant variant around the U.S.

Currently the Alpha variant, or UK variant, is the most common strain in North Dakota, found in 87% of cases.

