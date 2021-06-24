Advertisement

CRP Land could open early for emergency grazing

Conservation Reserve Program land
Conservation Reserve Program land(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – With the drought exhausting other options, most counties in North Dakota will be opening Conservation Reserve Program land for emergency grazing.

The land will be opened on a case by case basis, and applications have to be done working with the landowner.

The program kicks off at the start of August, though state staff are working to open it sooner.

“You can at least put cows out there for a little while. Buy yourself some more time until you can figure out what the next step is. This is all short term-type of solutions to your operation, it’s not long term,” said Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring.

The CRP is run through the federal government so their permission is needed to move up the start date for emergency grazing.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Doug Burgum delivered comments today at the press conference on the F-M flood diversion.
Petition to recall ND governor approved to collect signatures
Police arrest woman after witnesses say she left two young children alone outside a Bismarck bar
Coronavirus Delta Variant
Delta Variant found in North Dakota
Bismarck police advise residents to look out for curb address request
Three suspects arrested in connection with Williston shootings

Latest News

Future Leaders converge at DOT
Broadway storm water pump station
Tests successful at broadway storm water pump station in Minot
ND State Fair leadership
ND State Fair leadership remains hopeful Canadians will be able to attend
ND Congressional Delegation reacts to President Biden’s latest attempts at gun reform
Wounded Warriors visit Minot