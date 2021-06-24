CRP Land could open early for emergency grazing

MINOT, N.D. – With the drought exhausting other options, most counties in North Dakota will be opening Conservation Reserve Program land for emergency grazing.

The land will be opened on a case by case basis, and applications have to be done working with the landowner.

The program kicks off at the start of August, though state staff are working to open it sooner.

“You can at least put cows out there for a little while. Buy yourself some more time until you can figure out what the next step is. This is all short term-type of solutions to your operation, it’s not long term,” said Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring.

The CRP is run through the federal government so their permission is needed to move up the start date for emergency grazing.

