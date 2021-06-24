COVID: 1.8% 14-day avg.; 184 total active; 47.7% fully vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Thursday 6/24, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 1.8%. In total, there have been 110,614 confirmed cases and 1,527 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 12 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 3 ICU beds occupied. 184 cases remain active. 50.5% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 47.7% reported as fully vaccinated.There have been 619,263 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.4%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

