Bismarck artist paints 2 new interactive murals

By Jody Kerzman
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Interactive art has come to the North Dakota capital.

Bismarck artist Paul Noot is working on two new murals on the side of a new building.

The murals are North Dakota themed, but he says they’re different than any he’s ever painted before.

Noot is putting the finishing touches on his latest big project. The Bismarck artist is painting two murals on this new building. Over a year ago, Eagle Ridge development, the company that built these First Street Lofts reached out to Noot.

“They pretty much gave me free rein,” he said.

He’s been snapping selfies as he paints.

“I’ve taken selfies with grumpy cat, the cow, the bison because the bison has his tongue sticking out,” he recalled.

And he hopes others will take photos here too. In fact, he designed the murals to do just that.

On the north side of the building, the mural is 100% interactive. Depending on how tall you are, you can stand in front of a butterfly so it looks like you have wings, or you can hold a North Dakota wildflower.

“It’s supposed to make people happy. I think over the last year or so we’ve gone through a lot and to me this piece is all about harmony. The honeycomb is the main design, and a honeycomb is a strong structure. The hive has to work together and I see it as a happy piece,” said Noot.

A happy piece that he hopes might help bring the community together, one selfie at a time.

You can see Noot’s murals on the building at 215 First Street, just west of the south Buffalo Wild Wings.

