Bis-Man Transit lifting most COVID-19 restrictions

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bis-Man Transit announced it’s lifting all of its COVID-19 restrictions for all passengers and drivers.

The lifted mandates include limited seating on transit vehicles, building, access, temperatures screenings and paratransit riders will now be able to schedule up to 14 days in advance instead of one.

Face coverings, however, will continue to be required on all transit vehicles. That will remain in place at least until September 13.

