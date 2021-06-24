Advertisement

7,900 licenses remain after ND deer gun lottery

Buck looking into camera
(WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 7,900 deer gun licenses remain after North Dakota’s deer gun lottery. Only resident applicants who were unsuccessful in the lottery can apply for remaining licenses.

More than 79,000 individuals applied for a deer gun lottery license, in addition to over 12,400 gratis applicants. The 2021 deer gun proclamation allows for 72,200 deer gun season licenses.

Unsuccessful applicants can apply online for remaining licenses beginning June 29. The deadline for applying is July 14.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Doug Burgum delivered comments today at the press conference on the F-M flood diversion.
Petition to recall ND governor approved to collect signatures
Police arrest woman after witnesses say she left two young children alone outside a Bismarck bar
Bismarck police advise residents to look out for curb address request
Three suspects arrested in connection with Williston shootings
Many North Dakotans have unclaimed property

Latest News

Bis-Man Transit lifting most COVID-19 restrictions
Ward County will not enact a firework ban
Music From Brian Gray
Music From Brian Gray
Spinach Artichoke Dip with a Tuscan Salad
Spinach Artichoke Dip with a Tuscan Salad