7,900 licenses remain after ND deer gun lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 7,900 deer gun licenses remain after North Dakota’s deer gun lottery. Only resident applicants who were unsuccessful in the lottery can apply for remaining licenses.

More than 79,000 individuals applied for a deer gun lottery license, in addition to over 12,400 gratis applicants. The 2021 deer gun proclamation allows for 72,200 deer gun season licenses.

Unsuccessful applicants can apply online for remaining licenses beginning June 29. The deadline for applying is July 14.

