What end of federal COVID unemployment benefits means for North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota has seen a spike in job openings in most fields of work this year as the vaccines have become more widespread.

Business owners say they’ve been working hard to fill those positions.

”People making much more per hour than we were starting people at a few years ago. That’s something we’re trying to entice people with. It’s harder for us, we’re mom and pop, we’re one store,” said business owner Tony Mueller.

Governor Burgum ended federal COVID unemployment programs in the state in an effort to push more people back to the workforce.

”There’s a little bit of scrambling going on for some folks to say, ‘what kind of work can I do right now so that I can get a paycheck sooner rather than later,’” said Paula Hickel of Job Service North Dakota.

Job Service staff encouraged people to go in and use their services to help improve their resumes and find their next job. In the meantime, businesses are figuring out how to work with less staff.

”Everybody’s working longer hours, more days a week, but that’s just the price of doing business really,” said Mueller.

Regular unemployment programs are still available in the state for those that become unemployed.

Williston’s Job Service has a fall job fair on September 16 for all industries.

