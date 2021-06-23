Advertisement

Three suspects arrested in connection with Williston shootings

(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 21-year-old is accused of shooting into a vehicle at an ARCO gas station in Williston.

Jurique Pinnock was arrested by Williston law enforcement and charged with attempted murder.

Court documents say in the early morning hours of June 20th, Pinnock crouched beside his car with a gun and opened fire into a car entering the gas station.

Pinnock told law enforcement he recognized the car he shot at. Officers say the car was found with multiple bullet holes.

Williston law enforcement also arrested two people in connection to a shooting at the Windscape Apartments later that morning.

Court documents say 22-year-old Latikqua Anderson and 23-year-old Eddie Anderson were connected with shots being fired into the apartments, and have both been charged with conspiracy to commit terrorizing.

Officers believe the two incidents to be connected.

All three suspects are in custody at the Williams County Correctional Center.

