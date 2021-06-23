Advertisement

State’s unemployment rate nearing pre-pandemic levels

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s latest unemployment numbers are showing a continuing decline in our unemployment, and bringing the state closer to pre-pandemic levels.

In May, the state’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment was 3.5%, a decline of 0.6% from the previous month, and putting the state at its lowest rate since the pandemic began.

The rate is also 5% less than it was in May of last year, when many businesses were shut down due to the pandemic.

The number of those currently unemployed statewide is 14,191, a decrease of nearly 2,200 from the previous month. Nationally, the unemployment rate has also been steadily dropping, and is now at 5.5% percent.

