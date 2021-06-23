Pro’s Pointer #8

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Johnnie Candle has been joining us for a quarter of a century on Tuesdays throughout the summer in a segment called Pro’s Pointers. This week, Johnnie updates a lure he first talked about 17 years ago.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame:

So what do you do when crankbaits are too fast and jigs with live bait are too slow? For decades, the answer has been swimbaits. They just may be the perfect middle ground, which we first discussed in 2004.

Johnnie Candle (from 2004), “These soft plastic swimbaits seem to meet that need. What these are, are your classic plastic grub bodies, but the difference here is the lead is inside.”

Candle: “Swimbaits have evolved to include many more sizes, shapes and colors. Not that anyone is counting, but we just pulled 13 boxes of swimbaits out of one storage compartment in my boat.

Most of these are designed to be used with an external head which makes the bodies much more versatile.

Whether you’re fishing your favorite body of water from a boat or from shore, remember there’s always time to go for a swim. I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this week’s Pro’s Pointer.”

