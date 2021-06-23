Police arrest woman after witnesses say she left two young children alone outside a Bismarck bar

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police arrested a woman they say left two young children alone in a bar parking lot while she was inside the establishment.

Twenty-five-year-old Sierra Lang is charged with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor DUI/APC with a minor.

Witnesses said they found a six-year-old and a two-year-old unattended outside of a downtown Bismarck bar. The children were alone for about 40 minutes, according to the affidavit. Lang told police she was only inside the bar for about five minutes.

Police say Lang was in the driver’s seat of the car when they arrived on the scene. Court documents say Lang failed a subsequent sobriety test.

Lang is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in August.

