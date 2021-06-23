Skip to content
Weather
Sports
Promotions
Livestream
COVID-19 Updates
AG Expo
Dakota Obits
Search
Home
News
Regional
National
International
Economy
Crime
Education
Entertainment
Environment
Military
Technology
Livestream
Weather
SkyTracker Radar
Weather Graphics
Live SkyWatch Cameras
Road Conditions
SkySpy Photos
Weathercall
Weather App
Sports
Scoreboard
Video
Community Calendar
Advertising
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Ways To Watch
Job Opportunities
Programming
Purchase News Video
Schedule a Tour
Advertising
Promotions
Election Results
State Results Map
National Results Map
MeTV
Live Events
Coronavirus
SkySpy
Dakota Obits
MomsEveryday
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Dan's Garden
Health Talk
KMOT Ag Expo
Off The Beaten Path
Mr. Food
Latest Newscasts
Advertisement
Pay It Forward with Mattress Firm
By
Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Trouble viewing form?
Click here.
Most Read
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Woman who hit and killed pedestrian sees two years of probation, no jail time
Many North Dakotans have unclaimed property
Victim identified in Minot burning car investigation
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Latest News
Best of the Class
Arrow Service Team Rain Gauge Giveaway
Ask an Attorney - Submit Your Question
Country Morning Coffee Cup Giveaway - Presented by SchwanCadillac.com