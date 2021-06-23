Advertisement

Pancheros Mexican Grill, Thrifty White Pharmacy coming to Kirkwood Mall

Kirkwood Mall construction
Kirkwood Mall construction(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kirkwood Mall management has announced they will be adding Pancheros Mexican Grill and Thrifty White Pharmacy to accompany the upcoming Chick-fil-A, Blaze Pizza and Five Guys.

General Manager Jennifer Wilson says all five businesses will be going into two separate outparcel buildings on the west side of the mall.

“Having a building with Thrifty White and Pancheros will give that customer who’s maybe waiting for a pharmacy item some place to grab lunch while they wait,” said Wilson.

Wilson says the mall is working on the pre-building and building process for Chick-fil-A to start developing.

After that, construction for the other businesses will begin.

Wilson says she expects Chick-fil-A to be open by Winter of 2021. The other four businesses will likely be open by spring of 2022.

