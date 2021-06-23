Next generation explores healthcare field

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No bones about it, the kids in Sanford and Bismarck State College’s MedAdventure camp are working hard. They’re getting a taste of what it’s like to work in healthcare.

“I’m pretty interested in dermatology and skincare. I just really wanted more of an education in human body and stuff because we didn’t do a lot of that in school,” said student Elsie Thompson.

Students have varied interests.

“I like to do hockey and tennis and microbiology,” said MedAdventure student Taysen.

And they’ve gotten creative on their quest to learn new things.

“We did do the digestive simulator, we smushed up a happy meal. We got to see the juices squeeze out from the small intestine and the big intestine that were fake,” added Taysen.

Students learned about muscles, bones and connective tissue and heard from nurses, dietitians and specialists.

“Sometimes they don’t even ever see what goes on inside a medical center. If they’ve been lucky to be really healthy, they might not know what a respiratory therapist is, they might not even know what a nurse is, and so we start opening their eyes to all the different things they can do,” said Sanford Health career development consultant, Linae Enockson.

Enockson added that although the students are only eight to 12 years old, it’s been the perfect time to inspire the next generation of healthcare professionals.

The MedAdventure will continue for the rest of this week. Sanford and BSC organizers plan to continue STEM programming for younger students next year.

Sanford Health and Bismarck State College both have additional opportunities for children and young adults to explore science-based careers. More information can be found on each organization’s website here and here.

