Minotauros add alums Banks, Howie to coaching staff

Minot Minotauros added alumni players (left) Darren Banks and (right) Jake Howie as assistant...
Minot Minotauros added alumni players (left) Darren Banks and (right) Jake Howie as assistant coaches.(Minot Minotauros)
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minotauros added alumni players Darren Banks and Jake Howie as assistant coaches.

Both coaches moved onto college hockey careers and described what junior players need to know right away to make it to the next level.

“You need to take care of all of the little things to blocking shots, coming back the right way, and making sure that pucks get out of the zone clean. All of those sorts of things add up,” said Banks.

“One of the big things I think is that they need to be ready to compete every single night. It can’t be every Friday night and take Saturdays off,” said Howie.

Banks has already served as Minot’s Director of Scouting. Howie comes back to the Magic City after winning the 2021 Ignite Cup with the Columbus River Dragons of the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

Having two Assistant Coaches will allow [the Minotauros] to send one to showcases and tournaments during the season without leaving [the team] shorthanded on the bench,” said Minotauros Head Coach Shane Wagner.

Wagner also gave credit to Banks for his attention to detail and Howie’s relatability to junior players.Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

