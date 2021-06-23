Minot continuing to review FEMA flood risk maps

MINOT, N.D. – Another major issue across the region in the years following the 2011 flood is the impact it would have on insurance, and how federal risk maps are tied in.

Since the flood, the city of Minot Engineering Department said they have been in a constant state of information review of the FEMA Flood Maps.

Those maps are intended to identify flood risk for a particular hour.

Last year the city appealed the FEMA flood insurance rate maps.

They submitted their revision that they say would reduce the number of buildings in the floodway, and are still waiting to hear if the changes were accepted by FEMA.

“Currently, the maps we have in effect, the flood plain is essentially confined to the river banks; however, in the new maps the flood plains are outside the river banks and kind of run through the valley,” said Minot City Engineer Lance Meyer.

Meyer said they do not have a timeline on when they will hear back from the agency.

