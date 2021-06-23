Advertisement

Merle Smith, 1st Black graduate of Coast Guard Academy, dies

Merle J. Smith Jr., left, is pictured with his father, U.S. Army Col. Merle J. Smith, Sr., and...
Merle J. Smith Jr., left, is pictured with his father, U.S. Army Col. Merle J. Smith, Sr., and Coast Guard Commandant Willard J. Smith at the Academy commencement, 1966. Smith Jr. was the first Black cadet to graduate from the Coast Guard Academy.(Source: U.S. Coast Guard photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The first Black cadet to graduate from the Coast Guard Academy, Merle Smith Jr. has died. He was 76.

Smith’s wife says he died on June 16 of complications from Parkinson’s disease and COVID-19.

Smith commanded patrol boats in Vietnam, taught law classes at the academy in New London and retired from active-duty service with the rank of commander before joining the legal staff of submarine builder Electric Boat.

Academy superintendent Rear Adm. William Kelly said in an email to the campus community that Smith “served as a role model for countless cadets, faculty, and staff.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Bertha Harper sentencing
Woman who hit and killed pedestrian sees two years of probation, no jail time
Many North Dakotans have unclaimed property
Victim identified in Minot burning car investigation
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times

Latest News

It's still too early to know whether COVID booster shots will be necessary to prevent a new...
COVID booster shots may be necessary this year
This June 3, 2021 photo provided by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office shows Jared “Drake”...
Drake Bell pleads guilty to felony endangerment charge
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the graduation and commissioning ceremony at the...
AP sources: Harris to visit US-Mexico border area on Friday
“I keep telling people, while we are busy fighting with each other, this thing is picking us...
We're still in the pandemic, Missouri hospital administrator says