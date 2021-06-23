Longfellow Elementary teachers reflect on making it through 2011 flood

MINOT,N.D. – Ten years ago Longfellow Elementary in Minot suffered damage following the flood.

Special Education teacher Lynae Holmen said she remembers the day her classroom in the basement of Longfellow Elementary began to fill with water

“I knew I should probably move my stuff up the stairs so I came over and hauled stuff up the three flights of stairs up to the top floor,” recalled Holmen.

For Lisa Haskins, a Speech and Language Pathologist at Longfellow, it was a double disaster

“It was more like disbelief because I couldn’t imagine that you know my work was going to flood and our home,” said Haskins.

At Longfellow, most of the damage was done here in the basement but it still took staff two years to get back into their classrooms while the school was cleared and renovated.

In the meantime, students were taught in portable classrooms.

“The teaching staff was so excellent at just making that the new Longfellow and pulling it together for two years,” said Holmen.

Now the school has two wings it didn’t have before the flood, and Haskins was able to rebuild not just her home but another right beside it.

Haskins is the one typically giving lessons, but she learned one big thing from the flood.

“You can get through anything and your kids can get through anything and it was hard but we did it the whole community stepped up,” said Haskins.

Holmen is retiring this year, but she will continue teaching throughout the summer.

Erik Ramstad Middle School was also remodeled following the flood.

